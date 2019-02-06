Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Donald Rhodea.

MANISTEE -- David Donald Rhodea, 79, of Manistee, passed away at home surrounded by his family on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019.

He was born on Nov. 3, 1939, in Muskegon the son of the late Erwin and Dorothy (Sweet) Rhodea. He graduated from Manistee High School Class of 1958 and also attended West Shore Community College.

Dave served in the U.S. Navy from 1958 to 1962.

He married Jean Baranek on Aug.31, 1963, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Manistee. He was a communicant of the Divine Mercy Parish - St. Joseph Church. He played left field for the Manistee Saints baseball team from 1964 to 1970.

He was a volunteer fireman in Filer Township for 40 years.

He also served as Filer Township supervisor and held various other positions on the township board.

Dave was a machinist at Ex-Cello in Manistee for 20 years until the facility closed; he then was employed at Packaging Corporation of America for 19 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Jean Rhodea, of Manistee; sons, Rick, Michael and Jason Rhodea, all of Manistee; daughters, Amy Rhodea, of Wyoming, Carrie (Charles) Marlatt, of Bailey, Mich.; nine grandchildren; brothers, Charles (Anna) Rhodea, of Haslett, Paul (Sue) Rhodea, of Gwinn, Harold (Janel) Rhodea, of Manistee, and Paul (Toni) Emick, of Muskegon; sisters, Nancy Skory, of Manistee, Barbara (Richard) Long, of Arlington, Wash., and Kay (Dennis) Himm, of Grand Blanc; sister-in-law, Dorothy Rhodea, of Manistee; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Wilma "Faye" Rhodea; stepfather, Byron Emick; brother, John Rhodea; sisters, Shirley Gollach, Patricia Ann Rhodea, Linda Lou Emick, Lou Ann Emick and Margaret Kai; and brother-in-law, Jim Gollach and Wayne Skory.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at Divine Mercy Parish - St. Joseph Church with Father Zeljko Guberovic and Father Ruben Munoz celebrant. Final interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Manistee.

The family will receive friends at the church from 10 a.m. until time of Mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dave's name may be directed to either Divine Mercy Parish - Carpet Fund or Filer Township Fire Department.

