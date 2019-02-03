Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Delores Irene Novak.

Delores Irene Novak, 83, of Manistee, died Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019 at the Willowbrook Adult Foster Care Home in Scottville. She was born in Stronach on Jan. 14, 1936. Delores married Francis C. "Frank" Novak on June 25, 1955.

Delores is survived by her husband Francis "Frank" Novak of Manistee, one daughter and son in-law, Jean and Bryan Wolbrink of Pinckney, her son and daughter in-law, Jim and Marci Novak of Manistee, two grandchildren, Lisa (Rolee) Eggert of Debary, Florida and Jennifer (Dan) Cooke of Pinckney, and six great-grandchildren, Royce, Mya and Tyren Eggert and Madison, Bo, Liam Cooke

Private family services will be held.

Those wishing to remember Delores are asked to consider a donation in her name to the Homeward Bound Animal Shelter of Manistee. The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.