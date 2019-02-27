Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanore Elizabeth (Lenk) Boltach.

Eleanore Elizabeth (Lenk) Boltach, 98, of Manistee, Mich., passed away Feb. 20, 2019, at Green Acres of Manistee.

Eleanore was born Dec. 30, 1920, in Detroit, Mich., to the late Stanley and Jennie (Woznicki) Lenk. She attended Cass Tech High School in Detroit and Business College in Detroit. Eleanore married Stephen J. Boltach on June 19, 1943. He preceded her in death on Feb. 5, 1988. Eleanore and her family lived in the Dearborn area from 1950-2015.

Eleanore especially enjoyed Contract Bridge and was a Silver Life Master, she was a world traveler and loved needlework. She was employed by Chevrolet Motor Division as an executive secretary.

In addition to her parents and husband, Eleanore was also preceded in death by her son, Phillip Boltach; and brother, Harold J. Lenk.

Survivors include, Daughter Carole (Dick) Lindberg; grandchildren, Kristina (Lindberg) Love, of Spokane, Wash., Jennifer (Lindberg) Steib, of Tower Lakes, Ill., and Geoffrey Boltach, of Canton, Mich.; great-grandchildren, Emily, Linnea and Joshua Love, Annika, CJ and Ty Steib and Caleb, Abraham and James Boltach; and brother, Robert Lenk.

Private family services will be held in the future. Memorial contributions in Eleanore's name can be directed to the Portage Lake Covenant Bible Camp Scholarship Fund, Onekama, Mich.

Arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Manistee, Mich.