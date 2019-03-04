Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Barber Tarbutton.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our friend George Barber Tarbutton, 78, of Manistee. Born on Dec. 1, 1940, he was formerly of Kalamazoo, Mich., and San Marcos, Texas.

George passed away at the Manistee County Medical Care Facility on Wednesday morning, Feb. 27, 2019, after a lengthy illness.

A U.S. Navy veteran, George went on to work as an International Sales Rep. for Therman Industries. His work took him all over the world and he enjoyed telling stories of his many adventures. With his infectious grin and friendly banter, it wasn't long that George soon had friends all over the world. In addition to socializing, he enjoyed cooking, gardening and NASCAR.

Surviving him are one son, three daughters, brothers, cousins and grandchildren who are scattered from coast to coast and here in Manistee by friends, neighbors and his very special caregiver Anne.

Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no service. A Celebration of Life will be planned later in the spring for his friends to gather and share stories.

Those wishing to remember George are encouraged to make a donation in his name to the Manistee County Medical Care Facility Recreation Fund.

To share a photo or memory of George, please visit his personal page at www.oakgrovefh.com. Arrangements are by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.