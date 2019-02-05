Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gordon Allen Washneske.

GRAND RAPIDS -- Gordon Allen Washneske, 55, of Manistee, Mich., passed away Nov. 29, 2018, at Blodgett Memorial Hospital in Grand Rapids.

Gordon was born Aug. 17, 1963, in Manistee to the late Gordon and Margaret (Chaney) Wasneske. He attended Manistee/Mason ISD and Arnell Engstorm in Traverse City. Gordon loved attending church services with family and friends. He was an avid swimmer and especially loved going to the beach. He amazed us all with his underwater swimming abilities. Gordon was gifted as a mathematical savant. He could add, subtract and multiply hundreds of thousands in his head. He also loved holidays and parties. His birthday was always a party!

As well as his parents, Gordon was preceded in death by his brother, Robert "Cubby" Gorney.

Gordon is survived by his sister, Marcy Gorney, of Manistee; niece, Kayla (Tristan) Newman, of Oregon; nephew, Logan Gorney, of Wyoming; as well as many cousins and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at noon on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at the River of Life Church, located at 1710 Merkey Road in Manistee with Dan Newman officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until time of service.

Memorials in Gordons name can be directed to the family.