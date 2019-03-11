Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Helen Dahlquist.

Janet Helen Dahlquist, Age 78 of Manistee passed away peacefully Saturday morning March 9, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born on Nov. 5, 1940 in Manistee the daughter of the late Edwin and Helen (Bartz) Cederholm. She was a graduate of Manistee High School. On July 19, 1958 she married William A. Dahlquist at the Covenant Church in Manistee.

Janet was a mother, homemaker, and partner in the family business; Dahlquist Insulation. She was a member of Faith Covenant Church and past member of the Manistee Golf & Country Club. She loved gardening, cooking, traveling, painting, baking, visiting with friends, and holiday get togethers. She enjoyed attending church and was active in church organizations.

Survivors include her husband; Bill, daughters Kari (Bill), Wendy (Steve), and son; Bob (Kelly) nine grandchildren; Kelly, Jenny (Steve), Ashley (Justin), Jackie (Justin) Ryan (Shawnda), Allison (Tyler) Nicholas, Alex, and Jordan, four great grandsons, brother Bob, sister; Rogene, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by a granddaughter; Heather, four sisters; Charlotte, Ruth, Doris, and Phyllis, and three brothers; Ray, Donald, and David.

Memorial Services for Janet H. Dahlquist will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Faith Covenant Church located at 475 Eighth St. in Manistee.

Memorials in her name may be directed to Hospice of Michigan and Faith Covenant Church.

Memorials in her name may be directed to Hospice of Michigan and Faith Covenant Church.