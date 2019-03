Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Lois Hadaway.

Joan Lois Hadaway, 86, of Onekama, died Thursday, March 7, 2019, at home with her family by her side.

A full obituary will appear in Saturday's News Advocate.

The family will receive friends from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019, at the Terwilliger Funeral Home in Kaleva.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements.