SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- After final goodbyes from his loving family, John (Jack) Edwin Arnold, 87, passed away Jan. 30, 2019, in Scottsdale, Ariz., after a short battle with cancer.

John was born March 6, 1931, in Manistee, Mich. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served as a radio operator. Upon his discharge, he attended and graduated from Western Michigan University where he met his wife, Lillian Bobcik of 61 years, who survives.

His entire teaching career took place at Delton Kellogg Schools. He taught everything from sixth grade to middle school and high school Physical Education, Social Studies and Science. John also coached basketball and was the athletic director. He became an elementary counselor and then the elementary principal for the last ten years of his career.

Upon his retirement, John and Lillian spent their winters in Scottsdale, Ariz., and summers in Michigan.

Golf was a favorite pastime, having played over 200 courses in Michigan and 84 courses out west, which included Pebble Beach. (Thanks to his son-in-law, Daniel Formsma.)

He is survived by his three lovely daughters, Teresa (Ed) Carnell, Rene (Daniel) Formsma and Kim (Daniel) DeVries; six cherished grandchildren, Erin (Jushade) Sutton, Derek (Nicole) Formsma, Nathan (Shaunene) Carnell, Matthew (Karen) Sutton, Paige (Will) Formsma and Andrea Carnell; his adorable great-grandchildren, Maddox, Lillian, Eva, Brooks, and a great-granddaughter on the way; and his brothers, Robert (Diane) Arnold and Jo (Sandy) Arnold.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Isabelle (Fuller) Arnold.

A memorial service will be held in Michigan at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the John and Lillian Scholarship Fund. Barry Community Foundation, 231 S. Broadway, Hastings, MI 49058 or online at www.barrycf.org/funds/dkef-john-and-lillian-arnold-scholarship-fund.