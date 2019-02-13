Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marian J. Larsen.

MANISTEE -- Marian J. Larsen, 90, of Manistee, died Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at her home in Manistee.

She was born on July 22, 1928, in Manistee, Mich., daughter of the late John and Alma (Schiefelbein) Swensen. She was united in marriage to Kenneth Larsen, who preceded her in death on March 25, 1993. Marian along with her husband, where the owners and operators, of Swensen Monument Company in Manistee.

Marian is survived by her son, Cameron Larsen, of Manistee; her daughter, Rondi Abbott, of Tampa, Fla.; and her granddaughter Kristina Larsen, of Ludington.

According to her wishes cremation has taken place and final interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery. The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.