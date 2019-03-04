Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Dumas.

Nancy Dumas, 86, of Kaleva and Manistee, died on Nov. 18, 2018.

She was born Nancy Ann Dixon (parents Frank and Della Dixon) and was formerly Nancy Rengo (Raymond), She died at home with loved ones at her bedside.

Nancy was a lifelong resident of Manistee County and had friends wherever she went. She was a joyful person who was famous for wearing gobs of jewelry and bright colors and loved her nickname "Fancy Nancy".

She was active in her community, especially in the PTA and school matters, and her church (Bethany Lutheran Church in Kaleva) for many years.

She graduated from Kaleva High School and attended Michigan State University. She loved people--seeing them, meeting them, talking to them, talking about them--and she devoured biographies and People magazine.

Nancy loved to travel and was a wonderful traveling companion because she derived so much pleasure and wonder at seeing new places and trying new things. She and her loving husband, Gene Dumas, loved to spend winters in Florida and she adored lying out in the sun poolside. Nancy and Gene loved boating and fishing and bargain-hunting at yard sales. She will be deeply missed by her devoted family and friends.

She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Gene Dumas: her daughters Rebecca Rengo-Kocher (Robert Kocher), Amy Rengo (Charles Brooks), Lisa Rengo George, and Sarah White (Edward); her stepchildren Anne Hammond, Carol Dumas, and David Dumas (Pam); her grandchildren Raymond Denk, Jefferson Denk, Caitlin Brooks, Griffin Brooks, Weston Brooks, Gregory (Cyrilla) Staffeld, Angela Staffeld, and Brent Dumas; and her great-grandchildren JR Denk, Finnagan Nicholson, Madelinn Staffeld, and Ellah Gurizzian.

Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on March 7, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Manistee with Pastor Dennis Rahn officiating.

Please visit Nancy's personal page of memories at www.oakgrovefh.com. Arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.