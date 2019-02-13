Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Philip J. "Ching" Czarnecki.

MANISTEE -- Philip J. "Ching" Czarnecki, 63, of Manistee, Mich., died Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at his home in Grant Township.

He was born on May 12, 1955, in Manistee, Mich., son of the late Harry and Dorothy (Zawacki) Czarnecki. He was a graduate of Manistee Catholic Central High School the class of 1973. Philip married Mary Burmingham on June 24, 1975, in Filer Township Mich. He was employed with Morton Salt Company for 37 years until his retirement due to his illness. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping as some of his favorite past times.

He is survived by his wife, Mary E. Czarnecki, of Manistee; his children, Dave Plant (Caiti Foote), of Jenison, Mike Czarnecki, of Grand Rapids, Sirena Sparks, of Manistee, Sara Raybon, of Grand Rapids, Lisa Sparks, of Manistee, and Staci Czarnecki, of Free Soil; 12 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Kenneth Czarnecki, of Manistee, and Thomas and Judy Czarnecki, of Mount Pleasant. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive him.

He was preceded in death by his brother, William "Bill" Czarnecki.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at the Herbert Funeral Home in Manistee with the Rev. Zeljko Guberovic officiating. Cremation will follow the funeral service.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the funeral service on Saturday.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.