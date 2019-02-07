SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Robert Joseph Wilson, 89, formerly of Manistee, Mich., Lima and Delphos, Ohio, passed away Feb. 4, 2019, in South Bend, Ind.

Born in Findlay, Ohio, to Burgan and Marie Wilson, Robert attended Delphos St. John's High School prior to proudly serving in the U.S. Navy from 1948-1952, which included the Korean Conflict, and he was honorably discharged. He worked for the Ex-Cell-O Corporation for 36 years as a human resources director.

He met and married the love of his life, Margaret Wilson (Norton), of Lima, Ohio, and was happily married for 64 years.

Robert was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be remembered for the happiness he brought to those he loved, as he told his stories and jokes, built bonfires with his grandchildren, cheered on Notre Dame Football, and his enthusiasm for gardening and his fruit trees. Most of all, he provided his children an example of how to live their lives in faith and love for family.

Robert is survived by his seven children, Joan (Mike) Sawyer, John (Janet) Wilson, Judith Wilson, Joseph (Caroline) Wilson, Jane (Joe) Farraye, Joyce (John) Ladue, and Jennifer (Kreg) Gruber; 25 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Eugene (Mary) Wilson and Michael (Joyce) Wilson.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Margaret; his sisters, Maxine (William) Link, Colleen Wilson Millet, Joan Wilson, Marilyn (Jr.) Otte, Katherine (Frank) Campanile, Carolyn Masten; and his brother, Frank (Judith) Wilson.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 2:30 p.m. with visitation one hour prior on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at St. Pius X Church, 52553 Fir Road, Granger, IN 46530. A luncheon will be served immediately following mass at St. Pius X Church.

In gratitude for the care received, the family requests that donations be made to Beacon Health Foundation in support of Beacon's Palliative Care Program, 615 N. Michigan St., South Bend, Ind., or http://www.beaconhealthsystem.org/foundation.

2 Timothy 4:7: "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith."