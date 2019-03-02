Ronnie John Doorneweerd, 52, of Kaleva, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.

He was born Aug. 7, 1966, in Frankfort the son of Ronald Doorneweerd and Cecelia (Gablow) Boomer.

Ronnie was a member of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians. He was proud of his Native American heritage and enjoyed going to powwows with his family. He worked as a surveyor and was currently employed by Great Lakes Geophysical. Ronnie was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, steelhead fishing, mudding and four-wheeling. Most of all, Ronnie loved and cherished time spent with his family.

Ronnie is survived by his father, Ronald Doorneweerd; his siblings, Sheilah (Jeffrey) Hettinger, of Berrien Springs, Scott (Angeline) Boomer, of Williamsburg, and Heidi; his nieces and nephews, Elijah Boomer, Araya Antoine, Arleena Boomer-Antoine, Kyle Boomer, Jordan Boomer, Dakota Hettinger, and Abby Hettinger; his aunts and uncles, Ernest Gablow, Edith Parcher, Tim Moore, Michael Moore, and Pat Moore; and numerous additional aunts, uncles, cousins, colleagues and friends.

Ronnie was preceded in death by his beloved son, Dillon Doorneweerd; his mother, Cecelia Boomer; and his uncles, George (Fay) Gablow and Kenny Gablow.

Native American funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 4, 2019, at the Terwilliger Funeral Home in Kaleva. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at the funeral home.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com.