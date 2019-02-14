Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven Edward Smith.

BALDWIN -- Steven Edward Smith, 71, of Baldwin, died Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at Munson Medical Center of Traverse City.

He was born July 18, 1947, to Curtis and Ardis Smith.

He married Denise Ann Kirvan, of Lansing, on April 5, 1975. From this union, are their two children, Sara (Rusty) Fullerton Jr., of Baldwin, and Duane C. Smith, of Grand Canyon, Ariz.

Steve worked for Baldwin Community Schools for 28 years as a bus driver, where he insured drivers were first aid certified, had set up youth swimming lessons in the summer, counseled and mentored many students on his routes. He worked at LOSB for 20 years as custodial maintenance, courier, and driver of the LOSB pig float, one of his favorite jobs. Steve also served on various committees and boards, working to better our community. He was a member of the Teamsters Local 602, VFW Auxiliary, Sons of AMVETS, the Baldwin Area Jaycees, the Lake County Republican Party and Grace Lutheran Church.

As a young man, Steve learned he had been adopted. He had searched for and this past summer, found and was warmly welcomed by his siblings, Linda (Bob) Olney and Gordie (Janet) Dewey, both of Cadillac, as well as many Fauble cousins. This reunion helped fill a void in his heart, which he carried most of his life.

He was preceded in death by his father, Curtis L. Smith.

He is survived by his wife and children; his mother; two brothers, Timothy (Susan) Smith and Marc (Robin) Smith, both of Baldwin; two sisters, Christine (Harold) Robins, of Lake Ann, and Marcia (Paul) Christopher, of Grand Rapids; four grandchildren, Jada, Jazlynn, Jenna Johnson and Avery Shooks, all of Baldwin; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation for Steve will be from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at Verdun Funeral Home. A memorial service will take place 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Grace Lutheran Church of Baldwin; a luncheon will be held at the AMVETS Post No. 1988 following the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Steve's memory can be directed to: The Robert S. Smith Endowment, the Lake County Community Foundation, The Baldwin Promise or the Grace Mobile Food Pantry.