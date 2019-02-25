Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tera Dawn Goward.

Tera Dawn Goward, 55, of Manistee, Mich., passed away Feb. 12, 2019, at Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital.

Tera was born Sept. 16, 1963, in San Jose, Calif., the daughter of the late Earl L. Fowler and Sandra D. (Hoffmeyer) Marcoux. She attended Manistee High School.

On April 24, 1996, Tera married Tracy Goward in Manistee. She was employed by Walmart in Ludington for over two years. She enjoyed fishing, long walks and spending time with the grandkids.

In addition to her parents, Tera was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Charles Woolman.

Tera is survived by her husband, Tracy Goward; daughters, Desirre Madsen (Christopher Martin) and Danyell Fowler; son, Patrick Goward; siblings, Richard Hoffmeyer, Todi Jo O'Dell (James), StarDust Woolman, Thor Fowler (Brenda), Misty Lane, Berrim Peterson and Derek Fowler; as well as numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Tera's life will be held from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019, at the East Lake Village Hall.

To share a photo or memory with the family, please visit Tera's personal page at www.oakgrovefh.com.

Arrangements are by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.