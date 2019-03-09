Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Albert Johnson.

Thomas Albert Johnson, of East Lake, passed peacefully, surrounded by his family at the Manistee County Medical Care Facility on Friday, March 7, 2019, at 92 years old.

He was born June 7, 1926, in Manistee, the son of Albert and Ethel Johnson, of Norwalk.

Tom sailed on the Lower Lakers (carferries) until he met Laura in 1951. They were married Oct. 11, 1952. Tom served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict from 1952-1954 before settling in Manistee with his family. He worked 20 years at the Manistee Drop Forge until it closed in 1985, and he was a life member of the VFW Walsh Post No. 4499 in Manistee.

If Tom knew you, he knew what kind of car you drove. He loved to go for a ride around the area in his meticulously maintained, freshly waxed, pristine vehicle. When the weather was nice, you would always find Tom and Laura at the car shows, chatting with fellow enthusiasts and admiring the classic cars.

Tom is survived by his wife of 66 years, Laura Johnson; his son, Ronald (Laurie) Johnson; his granddaughters, Allison Johnson and Jennifer (Michael) Kilkenny; his great-granddaughters, Aubrey and Eleanor Kilkenny; his sister, Betty Hilliard; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles Johnson and Dale Johnson.

Tom's family would especially like to thank the entire staff at Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital and Manistee County Medical Care Facility for their outstanding and compassionate care.

Memorial services will be conducted at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Norwalk Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Michael G. Belinsky Sr. officiating. Interment will be in the Norwalk Cemetery in the spring. The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until time of services on Tuesday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Norwalk Church or the Manistee County Medical Care Facility to support the care of patients with dementia.

Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com.