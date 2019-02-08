Obituary Print Anna Mae Carter Marsee | Visit Guest Book

Anna Mae (Carter) Marsee, age 90, of Miamisburg, Ohio went home to be with the Lord on February 7, 2019. She was born on January 10, 1929 in Bosworth, Kentucky and grew up in Fork Ridge, TN. Ann was the daughter of the late Robert Roy Carter and Chloe Finley Kerr Carter. She moved to Middlesboro, KY with her family in 1941 where she lived until moving to Miamisburg, Ohio. Ann was a faithful member of the First United Methodist Church in Middlesboro and after moving to Miamisburg, she continued faithfully serving the Lord and others as a member of Parkview United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband, James "Ray" Marsee and his parents, Jack and Frances Marsee; her brothers and sister-in-law's: James Philip (Lucille) Carter, Robert Charles (Dorothy) Carter, William Kenneth Carter, George Henry (Betty) Carter, Thomas Alva (Mickey) Carter and one sister: Mabel Carter Webb. She is survived by her sister, Beverly Carter Mason and sister-in-law, Helen Carter along with a host of nieces and nephews she dearly loved. Our beloved "Annie" was a loving wife, daughter, sister, friend and an aunt to so many. Everyone who was fortunate to have had her in their life was better for having known her. She was a beautiful reflection of her Savior sharing the love and compassion of Jesus with so many and living a life that was continually guided by her strong faith in God. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. The family of Mrs. Marsee will receive friends Monday, February 11, 2019 from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted directly following at 2 p.m. with family members sharing and celebrating her life in the Shumate Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside will be following the service at Green Hills Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Heartland Hospice, 580 Lincoln Park Blvd., Suite 320, Dayton, Ohio 45429. Shumate Funeral Home is honored to serve the Marsee Family and is entrusted with all arrangements. Candle Lighting and Guestbook at www.shumatefuneralhome.com

Funeral Home Shumate Funeral Home

2321 Cumberland Avenue

Middlesboro , KY 40965

