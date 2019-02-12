Obituary Print Rev. Claude E. Chumley | Visit Guest Book

Rev. Claude E. Chumley age 86 of Middlesboro, KY was born September 5, 1932 and went to his Heavenly home on February 7, 2019 at his home with his loving by his side. He served as pastor of several churches since 1957. He was a member of Gap Creek Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his: Parents: Lewis and Ruth (Powell) Chumley Son: Eddie Chumley Sister: Eva Gallager He is survived by his: Wife of 66 years: Cledis Chumley Son: Tim and wife Angela Chumley Daughter: Becky Pearman Grandchildren: Kristen and husband Ben Owens Keshia and husband Will Kincaid Kelly Pearman Luke and wife Evelyn Chumley Nathan Chumley Nicole Chumle Cory Chumley Daughter-in-law: Sharon Chumley 5 Great Grandchildren Sister: Margaret (Chumley) Peters and husband Clyde In lieu of flowers the family asks to please make donations to the funeral home to help pay for funeral expenses.The family will be having a celebration of life Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 2 PM at the Ewing Church of the Brethren 1357 Frog Level Road Ewing VA 24248 with Rev. Frank Turner and Rev. Irving Gipson officiating. Music will be provided by The Jones Sisters. ~Claiborne-Overholt is honored to be serving the family~

