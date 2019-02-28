Earl Dorce Carroll, 83, of Pineville passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Southeastern Kentucky Medical Center. He was born in Harlan on November 8, 1935 and was the son of the late Willie and Leona Rickett Carroll. He had worked in the coal mines and enjoyed picking his guitar and singing Gospel songs. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Ellen Wilson Carroll and brother, Kenny Carroll. Survivors include his daughter, Ardith Howard; son and daughter-in-law, Earl and Jodi Carroll; grandchildren, Megan Mayer, Bridgett Miracle, Blake Carroll and Sydni Hammontree; great-grandchildren, Maggie Mayer and Luke Miracle; brothers, Ed Carroll, John Carroll and Burl Carroll and a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Services will be at 12 Noon on Saturday at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Chapel with Rev. David Rice. Burial will be in Carroll Cemetery at Ingram with family and friends serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10:00 AM at Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, which is honored to serve the Carroll family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com