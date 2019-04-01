Obituary Print Franklin Dale Massengill | Visit Guest Book

Mr. Franklin Dale Massengill age 60 of Harrogate, TN was born October 20, 1958 and passed away March 24, 2019 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical surrounded by his loving family. He was a graduate of Lincoln Memorial University. He was employed by the TWRA as a game warden. He was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. He is preceded death by his: Mother: Velma Berenice (Lambert) Massengill Grandparents: Frank and Eula Lambert Porter and Lena Massengill He is survived by his: Father: Olan Donald Massengill Sons: Evan Massengill Ben Massengill and wife Wendy Brother: Porter Glenn Massengill and wife Crickett Nieces: Lea Roy and husband John Lauren Anderson and husband Daniel Several great nieces, nephews and many other loving family and friends. The Family will announce a memorial service at latter date. ~Claiborne-Overholt is honored to be serving the family~

Published in The Daily News from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019 Share with Others Return to today's Obituaries for The Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close