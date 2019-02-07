Irene Hurst Crutchfield, age 96, passed from this world to her heavenly home Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois at her daughter's home. She was born Feb. 18, 1922, to the late Wheeler and Hattie Hurst. Irene was the oldest member of Grace Way Missionary Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Porter Crutchfield; infant daughter, Ilene; son-in-law, George Boots; siblings, Otis Hurst, Ruby Hurst, Eva Hurst and Ora Smith. Irene is survived by daughter, Joan Boots; sons, Frank (Pat) Crutchfield and Bobby (Judy) Crutchfield, granddaughters, Lisa Crutchfield and Elizabeth (Zsolt) Deak; great-granddaughters, Emily and Nora Deak; special friends she loved dearly, Virgil and Betty Barnett; and a host of relatives and friends. Family will receive friends Saturday, Feb. 9, 12 to 2 p.m./ Funeral at 2 p.m. with Rev. Preston Smith presiding. All services will be at Mountainview Chapel, Harrogate, TN. Burial will follow at Mountainview Cemetery.