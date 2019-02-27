Obituary Print Marvin Brock | Visit Guest Book

Marvin Dewain Brock, 85, of Harrogate, TN, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Saint Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital. He was born in Kettle Island on September 1, 1933 a son of the late Lewis and Cordie Saylor Brock. He had owned and operated Brock Lumber Company in Stoney Fork for many years. He was a workaholic and had worked to the end of the day. Marvin had a big heart and lived his life as he wanted too. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Brock; brothers and sisters, Cecil Brock, Estil Brock, Carl Brock, Myrtle Platter, Leona Trostorff, Freda Candilas, Velma Brock, Brenda Newman and Glen Brock. Survivors include his children and their spouses, Diann and Nick Yelton, Dewain and Bobbie Brock and Kenneth and Joan Brock; grandchildren, Melissa Bach, Andrea Reinersman, Molly Carr, Betsy Newkirk and Michael Brock; twelve great-grandchildren; brothers and sister, Cecil Brock, Elmer Brock and Betty Meurer and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be at 1:00 PM Thursday at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home with Rev. Chester Owens. Burial will be in the Brock Family Cemetery in Harrogate with family and friends serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 11 until the funeral hour at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, which is honored to serve the Brock Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.

Funeral Home Arnett & Steele Funeral Home Inc

106 S Cherry St

Pineville , KY 40977

