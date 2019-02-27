Richard (Dick) Dean Barton departed this life on Friday, February 22, 2019 in Cornelius, NC. Dick was born in Columbus, Ohio on April 19, 1930 to Alva Glenn Barton and Irma Russell Barton. His family moved to Middlesboro, KY in the mid 1930s. Dick grew up in Middlesboro, and graduated from the Memphis College of Optometry in 1951. Shortly after, he married his high school sweetheart, Georgia Ellen Spangler. They were married for over 62 years. Dick worked in Middlesboro as an optometrist with his father; then on his own for many years. Dick and Georgia raised their family, then moved to North Carolina in 1991. Dick is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Alva Glenn Barton, Jr., Jack Russell Barton, and his wife. He is survived by five children, Jane Barton McKenzie (Jim), Julie Barton Richardson (Scott), Jennifer Barton McClung (John), Jill Barton Mounts (Jimmie) and Adam Conroy Barton (Hollie); four grandchildren, Jeffrey Barton McKenzie, Jami McKenzie Regan, Lindsay Pitz Dunn, Meredith Marthers Carver; and three great-grandchildren, Ava McKenzie Regan, Ella Rylee Regan and Zachary Lee Carver. Dick was recognized as a leader in his profession and achieved many citations, fellowships and awards. He was a life-long lover of literature and music. A gifted musician, he played many instruments. He had a marvelous singing voice and sang in Barbershop groups and church choirs. Dick was a cherished son, husband and friend. He was the best Father anyone could ever have. His quick wit, generous heart and unfailing memory will be missed. Not to mention, the cornbread! Services to be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 2nd at St. Patrick's Episcopal Church, Morresville, NC. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Barton family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.