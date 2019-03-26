Tommy Dewayne Barnett, age 50, of Pineville, KY passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019 in Houston, Texas. He was born on March 14, 1969, a son of the late Doyle Barnett and Minnie Rachel Barton Barnett. He had worked as a logger for Barnett Logging. In addition to his mother and father, Tommy was preceded in death by a nephew, William Matthew Evans. Tommy is survived by his loving wife, Jennifer Dummitt Barnett; children, Emily Rachel Barnett, Benjamin Chase Barnett and Katherine Grace Barnett; step-daughters, Devin Jane Marcum Schneider (Matthew Schneider) and Rachel Ellen Warren; Grandchildren, Rhett Constantine Barnett and Emery Jane Schneider; brothers, Richard Doyle Barnett and wife, Tia, Timothy Lee Barnett and wife, Sheila and Larry Robert Barnett and wife, Sabrina; sister, Ginger Barnett Evans and husband, A.Y. and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM Thursday at the Fuson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Clint Goodin, Rev. Mark Hunter and Rev. Wayland Hunter. Music will be by the Fuson Chapel Choir. Burial will be in Fuson Chapel Cemetery, Little Clear Creek. Pallbearers will be Tyrone Bartley, Ray Fuson, Leroy Fuson, Scott Collett, Brandon Fuson, Adam Hunter and John Wilson. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM at the Fuson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville is honored to serve the Barnett Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.