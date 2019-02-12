Obituary Print Tony Saylor | Visit Guest Book

Tony Saylor age 56, passed away Saturday, February 9, 2019 at UK Healthcare, in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born October 16, 1966 at the Red Bird Hospital, in Beverly Kentucky, the son of Lester and Louise Saylor. He was a member and trustee at the Stoney Fork Pentecostal Community Church and was involved in the music and sound system. He had worked as an underground coal miner. He is preceded in death by infant sister, Deloris Saylor; paternal grandparents, Squire and Mossie Saylor; maternal grandparents, Jesse Smith and Betty Smith Laws; uncles, Sol Saylor, Walter Saylor, Custer Ray Smith and Joey Smith; aunts, Infant Emma Saylor, Ethel Warren and Jenny Richardson Carnes. Survivors include his wife, Karen Sue Knuckles Saylor; parents, Lester and Louise Saylor of Kettle Island; daughter and son-in-law, Brittany and Justin Dozier of Kettle Island; his faithful companion his German Shepherd, Sadie Lynn; brother, Mark and Tonya Saylor; sisters, Sandra and Jeff Baker, Pineville and Darlene White, Kettle Island; niece, Brooke White and Terry Bingham of Somerset, KY; nephew, Brayden Saylor; great nieces, Everleigh and Aspyn Bingham; special friends, Herman Denny, Bobby Beverly and Johnny Hubbard and a host of other relatives and friends. Services will be Thursday at 12:00 Noon at the Stoney Fork Pentecostal Community Church with Rev. Mark Mahurin, Rev. Herman Denny, Rev. Hardy Franks and Rev, Jeff Baker. Music will be by the family. Burial will be in the Saylor Family Cemetery, Kettle Island, KY. Pallbearers will be Justin Dozier, Reed Saylor, Bobby Beverly, Scott Hoskins, Braden Saylor, Terry Bingham and Tyler Bailey. Honorary pallbearers will be Fellow Co-workers at Mine #65 Blue Diamond Coal Mine. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 6:00 until 9:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, which is honored to serve the Saylor Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.

Funeral Home Arnett & Steele Funeral Home Inc

106 S Cherry St

Pineville , KY 40977

(606) 337-2045 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Daily News from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2019 Share with Others Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for The Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close