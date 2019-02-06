Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDNA MAY CARNAHAN ALTIS. View Sign

IN REMEMBRANCE

42-YEAR RESIDENT OF

BULLHEAD CITY, AZ

EDNA MAY CARNAHAN ALTIS

JUNE 9, 1927 TO JANUARY 30, 2019

Edna May Altis, beloved and precious mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother, wife, and friend passed away surrounded by love on Wednesday, January 30, 2019. She was 91 years old.

Edna was born in Belton, Arkansas and married Robert C. Altis Jr. on Sept. 28, 1943. They were married for 57 years, and over the course of their marriage they lived in four states, raised five children, and welcomed numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Edna was founding member of Holy Spirit Episcopal Church and attended the first church service held on Christmas Eve. She was a member of the Elks Auxiliary and served as Bingo manager. She and her daughter helped start the local T.O.P. chapter. She volunteered with the St. Vincent de Paul Society and the Senior Center. She was always willing to help (or feed) a friend in need. She loved her dogs and the Kansas City Chiefs, and she was known for her delicious oatmeal cookies and fried chicken.

Edna was adored by her family and loved by all her friends. She was strong, opinionated, funny, and extremely compassionate.

She was predeceased by her husband, Robert; daughter, Virginia; grandchildren, Glen, Lora Lea and Ryan; and great-granddaughter, Keana.

She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Robert and Debbie, Roger and Angie, Mike and Sandy, and Grover and Annie; grandchildren, Sheila, Lora (Gordon), Annette (Tim), Scott (Telishia), Joshua (Bertha), Ashley (Dan), Michelle, Barbara-Jean, Joshua, Nicholas (Julie), Christina, Cindy, Catherine, Leah (Ryan), Amber, and Lisa (Greg); eighteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.

Services will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, 580 Hancock Rd., Bullhead City, AZ 86442.

