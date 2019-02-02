HERBERT M. RYDINGS
Herbert M. Rydings, age 87, passed away on Wednesday, January 23, 2019. He was born on February 7, 1931 in Jefferson, Iowa
Herb, as he liked to be called, served three years in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. A resident of Bullhead City for 35 years, Herb moved to Arizona from California after retiring from the automotive parts industry. He then left the summer heat to enjoy his love of travel in the various RV's he owned over the years.
Herb was a loyal friend of Bill W. for almost 40 years and also loved to sing gospel hymns with his Unity Church friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Milo and Gladys; and his oldest sister, Eleanor of Kansas.
He is survived by his daughter, Carol Ann of California; son, Scott of Arizona; two more older sisters, Marie and Beverly of Iowa; and grandson, Jeremy.
A heartfelt thanks to both the staff of Joshua Springs Senior Living and Hospice of Compassus for their outstanding care of Herb during his final days.
Herb had a great love for his pets, so donations can be made in his name to any local animal shelter if so desired.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Feb. 2 to Feb. 8, 2019