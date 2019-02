HOWARD LEE MORINHoward Lee Morin, age 72 of Seymour, Tenn., formerly of Berwyn, Ill., passed away Thursday, January 31, 2019.He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Seymour, Tenn. Howard had served as a school board member and president of the Mohave Valley District No. 16 and the Colorado River Union High School District. He was a retired electrician and had worked for Southern Cal Edison and the Electro Motive Division of General Motors Corp. For 32 years Howard was a proud member of AA.He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Stephanie Morin; and brother-in-law, James West.Howard is survived by his wife, Margaret (Meg) Harvey Morin; sons and daughters-in-law, Sean Michael and Andrea Grant Morin, Brian William and Wendy Messer Morin; daughters and son-in-law, Shannon Patricia and Christopher Moore, and Cheryl Ann Morin; grandchildren, Christopher Patrick Morin, William and Sean Moore, Owen and Brody Morin, and Catherine Grace Morin; brother and sister-in-law, James Paul Morin and Gayle Johnson; sister, Frances Morin; niece, Shaunessey West; nephew, Adam West; and many more nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour, 122 Peacock Ct., Seymour, TN 37865 (865) 577-2807.Funeral mass will be held at 10:30AM Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Seymour, with Father Diaz officiating.Interment and graveside service will be at 2:00PM on Thursday at East TN Veterans Cemetery (John Sevier Hwy) with military honors provided by American Legion Post No. 104.Online condolences may be made at ( www.atchleyfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 2600 Holbrook Drive, Knoxville, TN 37918