HOWARD LEE MORIN
Howard Lee Morin, age 72 of Seymour, Tenn., formerly of Berwyn, Ill., passed away Thursday, January 31, 2019.
He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Seymour, Tenn. Howard had served as a school board member and president of the Mohave Valley District No. 16 and the Colorado River Union High School District. He was a retired electrician and had worked for Southern Cal Edison and the Electro Motive Division of General Motors Corp. For 32 years Howard was a proud member of AA.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Stephanie Morin; and brother-in-law, James West.
Howard is survived by his wife, Margaret (Meg) Harvey Morin; sons and daughters-in-law, Sean Michael and Andrea Grant Morin, Brian William and Wendy Messer Morin; daughters and son-in-law, Shannon Patricia and Christopher Moore, and Cheryl Ann Morin; grandchildren, Christopher Patrick Morin, William and Sean Moore, Owen and Brody Morin, and Catherine Grace Morin; brother and sister-in-law, James Paul Morin and Gayle Johnson; sister, Frances Morin; niece, Shaunessey West; nephew, Adam West; and many more nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour, 122 Peacock Ct., Seymour, TN 37865 (865) 577-2807.
Funeral mass will be held at 10:30AM Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Seymour, with Father Diaz officiating.
Interment and graveside service will be at 2:00PM on Thursday at East TN Veterans Cemetery (John Sevier Hwy) with military honors provided by American Legion Post No. 104.
Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 2600 Holbrook Drive, Knoxville, TN 37918
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
(865) 577-2807
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Feb. 5 to Feb. 12, 2019