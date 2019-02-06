Obituary Guest Book View Sign

LORETTA SILVA

Loretta Silva, age 91, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 7, 2019 in Bullhead City, Arizona where she lived a wonderful life.

Loretta owned and operated The Karamel Corn Shop in The World's Fair at Southland Mall, Hayward, California, in addition to a candy shop in Fairway Park.

She moved to Bullhead City, Arizona when she was sixty-nine and spent her remaining years gambling in Laughlin, Nevada. She

always had "company" who would indulge in card playing and home cooked meals.

She joins her husband, John Silva, after fify-seven years of marriage.

Loretta is survived by her younger sister, Nancy Ramos; and was a wonderful aunt to her nieces and nephews, Robert McDonough DaSilva, Suzie Fiedor, Robert DaSilva, Jr., John, Jack, Joe and Pam Draper, and Gabby Manning. She was a good friend and confidant to Diane Croteau.

Services were held on Thursday, January 17, 2019 at Holy Sepulchre in Hayward, California.

You may be gone from my sight, but you are never gone from my heart" - in memory of Loretta Silva

