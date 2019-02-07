MILDRED ELMA (DOWNER) SECOR
Mildred Elma (Downer) Secor, age 80, moved to Needles, California, as a child. She was called to her eternal home Sunday, February 3, 2019.
She was born October 3, 1938 in Chicago, Illinois. Mildred was a member of the Needles High School Class of 1956, where she was a majorette in the band.
She married William Henry Secor June 5, 1961, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Millie wore many hats in the community, restaurant owner, among the founders of Mohave Valley Riding Club, 4-H Community Leader, School Bus Driver, and many more.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57yrs.; her parents; and three siblings.
Mildred is survived by her five children; 15 grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.
Memorial Celebration will be held at 2:00 pm. (CA time) Saturday, Feb. 9, at Needles Senior Center 1699 Bailey Ave., Needles, CA
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Feb. 7 to Feb. 15, 2019