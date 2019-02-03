Obituary Guest Book View Sign

TRACY DAWN HULSEY-WILLIAMS

Tracy Dawn Hulsey-Williams, age 48, a 35-year resident of Bullhead City, Arizona passed away on Sunday, January 27, 2019. She was born on June 15, 1970 in Los Angeles, California.

Tracy, a long time resident of Bullhead City and a graduate of Mohave High School, knew so many people in town. She gave freely of her time to family and friends without regard for receiving anything in return. She would do anything for anybody and instilled these qualities in her children. She loved all of her children and spoke of them often. They will dearly miss her endless support and love.

She was a nail tech with a loyal following and she loved her clients and they loved her. Her workmates remember her love for McDonalds sugar cookies, her bubbly and loving personality and how she always seemed to be in on the latest fashion. She was a very kind, compassionate and loving friend with a tender heart. Tracy had a twinkle in her eye that will be sorely missed.

She was preceded in death by her father, Harvey Hulsey; grandfather, Ray Fausett and grandmother, Opal Fausett.

She is survived by her husband, Kenny; son, Dylan Mazy; daughter, Makenzi Mazy; step-daughters, Tiffany (Greg) Reffner and Brittney Phillips; mother, Brenda Montgomery and step-father, Bill Montgomery; granddaughter, Jayde Phillips: father-in-law, Kenny Williams Sr.; father-in-law, Fred Fosher; mother-in-law, Sue Fosher; and many loving and loyal friends. Also her pup, Koby and grandpups, Kiah and Max.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Mohave Community College, Building 600, 3400 Hwy. 95, Bullhead City, AZ. Jeff Burgess will be Officiating.





Dimond & Sons Silver Bell Chapel

