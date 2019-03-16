|
|
Alice J. Counts, age 86, of Cumming, GA, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Alice was born in Kentucky in 1932, to the late Stewart and Detta Smith. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. Alice was a kind and generous person who never met a stranger.
Alice lives on through her husband, Charles Counts, children, Michael (Deborah G.) Counts of Sterling Heights, MI, Patty (Bob) Hern of Cumming, GA, Chuck (Joni) Counts of Cumming, GA, and Stewart Counts of New Hampshire; 9 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren; along with many other loving relatives and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 16, 2019