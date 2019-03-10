|
Alyssia Ann Boudrie was born on July 13, 1991, in Monroe, Michigan.
She was born from the union of her parents: Matthew Howard Graham Sr. and the late Teresa Boudrie.
Alyssia received her education by attending Jefferson High School and graduated with the Class of 2009. She was a star athlete who always did well in sports and especially loved playing softball.
Alyssia worked as a Laborer for the Trucking industry and has always been a hard worker. She was never afraid to get her hands dirty and lived by the motto: "Work hard, play hard and love harder." She loved her family and was the birth mother of three beautiful children: Jayce, Jhessa and Joseph.
Alyssa was a natural animal lover and adored her dog "Pup." She had a funny personality and enjoyed making those around her laugh. This made it very easy for her to make lasting friendships and she enjoyed spending time with them.
She was very close with her sister Ashlea and, together, they were partners in crime. Her contagious smile and good heart will be missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Alyssia Ann Boudrie, age 27, of Monroe, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, unexpectedly due to heart complications. In accordance with her wishes to become an organ donor, she was able save two lives by donating her kidneys.
Her passing is preceded by her mother: Teresa Boudrie; her maternal grandparents: Mildred and John Boudrie, and her aunt: Lisa Boudrie.
To cherish her memory, she leaves her father and stepmother: Matthew and Judy Graham Sr.; her siblings: Ashlea Marie Boudrie, Matthew Howard Graham Jr., Angela Delfina Orozco, Audriana Louise Orozco, Devin Stakosa, Haylee Stakosa and Christopher Stakosa; her paternal grandparents: Lois and John Bocks; her uncle: John Boudrie; two nephews: Easton Conley and Lucas Stokosa and many extended family members and friends.
Family and friends may gather on Monday, March 11, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until a Celebration of Her Life at 7:00 p.m. at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe 2442 North Monroe Street (734) 384-5185 to be officiated by Pastor James Jacobs.
Memorial donations are suggested to Paula's House in Monroe or the Michigan Organ Donation Association.
Published in Monroe News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019