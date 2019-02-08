|
Andrea Lynn Smith, age 47, of Monroe, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 28, 2019, at Promedica Monroe Skilled Nursing.
Born July 26, 1971, in Tazewell,Tennessee, she was one of three daughters, raised by her mother and stepfather, Carolyn and Laudy Maiden. Andrea graduated from Monroe High School and went on to earn her living as a Medical Assistant.
Andrea was a funny, beautiful, strong, hard working and caring woman. She took great pleasure in seeing pictures and watching videos of her grand daughter Gracie. Andrea loved to spend time with her family and co-workers and she adored her dog Diesel. In her spare time, she enjoyed watching television and listening to music.
To cherish her memory, Andrea leaves her loving mother, Carolyn Maiden: a son, Thad (Brittanie) Smith of Monroe, MI: a daughter, Kaelin Smith of Monroe, MI.: two sisters; Cindy and Gloria Helton: and a grand daughter, Graice Smith.
Family and friends may visit on Sunday, February 10, 2019, at Rupp Funeral Home from 2 until 5 p.m. A memorial service will follow at 5 p.m. with Rev. Larry Detruf officiating.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 8, 2019