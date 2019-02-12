|
Arthur E. Jennings "Art", age 53, of Monroe passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family and friends, after a 13 month battle with small cell cancer, on February 9, 2019.
Art was born on August 25, 1965 in Monroe, to Bill and Barb Jennings. He married the love of his life, Michele (Straub) "Shelly" in 2004. Art loved life. He loved to spend time with his friends and his family. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed entertaining, fish fry's and have gatherings in his garage. He loved his garden and his pumpkin patch. He enjoyed the wild game dinners at the gun club. Art liked to spend time at the cabin up north. He loved his pets. He was Shelly's Mr. Fix It. He is going to be greatly missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Art leaves behind his loving wife Shelly, parents Bill and Barb Jennings, siblings; Pat Jennings, Lori (Dennis) Trouten and Karrie (Mark) Cimadon, nieces and nephews; Hunter, Emily and Rachael and his pets Lucy and Lil M. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and mother in law Janice Straub.
Family and Friends may visit Rupp Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 13 from 2 p.m. until the prayer and story time that begins at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. There will be a celebration of Art's life at the F.O.P. Hall, 1051 Strasburg Rd. on Saturday, May 4, beginning at 3 p.m.
