Betty L. (Stoddart) Lowe, age 87 of Carleton, went home to be with the Lord on January 29, 2019. She passed peacefully and pain free in her sleep. She was born February 16, 1931. Betty was preceded in death by her loving husband of 43 years, Luther P. Lowe, her parents Mary and Charles Merritt, her brother Charles Merritt and her daughter-in-law Theresa (Charlie) Stoddart.
She is survived by many family members including her children Michael (Debbie) Stoddart, Ronald (Nancy) Stoddart, Steven (Carol) Stoddart, Tracy Ezell, Charles Stoddart and Terri Taylor. In addition to her children, she leaves behind grand children, Todd Stoddart, Kevin Stoddart, Joshua McDougal, Amanda Loniecki, Benjamin Stoddart, Stephanie Raymond, Kasey Stoddart, Robbie Taylor and Nathan Taylor, with several great grand children as well.
A memorial service will held in the chapel at Roselawn Memorial Park, 13200 S Dixie Hwy, La Salle, MI 48145 on Saturday, Feb 9, at 11 a.m., prior to her interment. A luncheon and drinks will served at a local Monroe restaurant following the service.
Rupp Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 3, 2019