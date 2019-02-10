|
Bob William Sykes Sr., 80 years, of Ida, MI, died Thursday February 6, 2019, in Beaumont Hospital, Trenton, MI. Friends may call at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI, Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 2-8 PM. He will lie in state Monday February 11, 2019, at Zion United Methodist Church, La Salle, MI, from 1 PM until the services at 2 PM. Pastor Daniel Hyer will officiate. Cremation will follow.
Born July 10, 1938, in Monroe, MI, Bob was the son of Horace and Minnie (Buchanan) Sykes. He was a 1956 Ida High School Graduate. He also earned an Associates Degree in Accounting from Monroe County Community College, Monroe, MI. He married Virginia "Ginger" Ruth Witt on February 24, 1976, in Ida, MI, in his twin sisters home, (Bonnie). He was a 50 year employee of Hydromatic of Toledo, OH, as a financial secretary for 12 consecutive terms. he also served as district committee man from 1970-1973. He retired in 2007. He was a member of Zion United Methodist Church, LaSalle, MI., UAW Local 14 Toledo, OH. Bob was an avid U of M football fan, loved NASCAR, golfing, and his cats, Sara, Katie and Buttercup.
Survivors include: his wife Virginia "Ginger", Children; Dawn (Randy) Clark, Bob (Debbie) Sykes Jr., Lisa (Jim) Nichols, Sue (Mark) Thomas; a twin sister, Bonnie Francious; grandchildren, Michael, Jessica, Justen, Sam, Christian, Cayleb, Cara, Rhonda (Bob), Rebecca (Jason), Ginger (Steven), Eric (Kelly Ann), Drew (Macy) and 4 soon to be 5 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother Stanley.
Memorial contributions ca be made to: Monroe County Humane Society or .
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 10, 2019