Carl Petkovich, age 69, of Monroe, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019, at Wellspring Lutheran Home.
Carl was born June 13, 1949, in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania to the late Peter and Margaret (Nehez) Petkovich. Carl graduated from Monroe High School in 1967 and received a bachelor's degree from Eastern Michigan University. He served as a special education teacher at Bedford High School, retiring in 2014.
Carl is survived by a brother, David (Janet) Petkovich, and nieces and nephews.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has already taken place. Rupp Funeral Home assisted the family.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the in his memory.
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 5, 2019