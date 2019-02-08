|
Danielle Dawn Moore, age 38, of Monroe, passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019. She had been in declining health for several years.
She was born September 19, 1980, in Monroe, MI. She was the daughter of Garry and Yvonne Moore.
Danielle was an Ida High School graduate and went on to earn her Cordon Bleu and associates degree through the culinary arts program at Monroe County Community College. She was a gifted chef and shared that blessing with her family and friends. Danielle was also a gifted artist; she created beautiful jewelry, drawings, paintings, and crafts. Danielle was a healer, confident, wisdom seeker, collector of stones, and she was a fiercely loyal and loving friend, sister, aunt, and daughter.
Danielle is survived by her father, Garry Moore of Monroe; her brothers: Billy "William" (Joey) Lams of Maybee and Garry (Heather) Moore of Monroe; her sister: Shannon (Mitchell) Smith of Ida; and four nieces and six nephews.
Danielle was preceded in death by her mother and grandparents: Howard and Dorothy Austin, and Thomas and Neva Moore.
Memorial donations are suggested to the family.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolences to the family can be sent through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 8, 2019