David C. Masserant, age 64 of Monroe, died Monday, Feb. 4th at his home.
Family and friends may visit from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Rupp Funeral Home where the Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. He will lie in state at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary Catholic Church in Monroe. Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at St. Mary's at 11 a.m. by Rev. Fr. Henry Rebello, Pastor of St. Charles Catholic Church, Newport. Burial will follow at St. Charles Cemetery.
Born October 7, 1954, in Monroe, Dave was the son of Gerald and Ruth (Flory) Masserant. He graduated from Monroe Catholic Central High School in 1972 and married Ellen Vandecaveye at St. Mary Church in 1975. He later married Catherine J. (Miazgowicz) Willis on December 9, 1994 in Toledo, Ohio. On the two year anniversary date of their wedding, Dave and Cathy renewed their wedding vows and were joined in Holy Matrimony at St. Charles Church in 1996.
Dave was employed as a Millwright by Ford Motor Company before he, his father, brothers Rollin and Ken, and brothers-in-law Kerry and Pete, purchased the Masserant Feed & Grain business in Newport in 1982. Today, their multiple locations are still family owned and operated.
Dave was a life member of St. Charles Church where he was a former athletic director and basketball coach. He was a proud father and loving Papa. He enjoyed playing canasta with his parents and brother Ken on Tuesday nights and bowling in the Thursday night men's league with his son Greg, son-in-law Randy, his best friend Eric, and other friends at Monroe Sport Center. He also enjoyed fishing, boating, and was an avid New England Patriots football fan.
Dave is survived by his wife Catherine; children: Stacie (Randy) Priester of Newport, Kristine (Christian) Murray of Cypress, Texas, Jennifer Willis of Toledo, Gregory (Renee) Masserant of Lambertville, Jacqueline (Tuan) Truong of Matthews, North Carolina, and Nathan Willis of Monroe; parents, Gerald and Ruth Masserant of Monroe; two brothers, Rollin (Brenda) Masserant of South Rockwood and Kenneth Masserant of Monroe; seven sisters: Kathleen (Bob) Jones of Newport, Laura (Pete) Burkhardt of Monroe, Mary Masserant of Newport, Cheryl (Kerry) Burkey of South Rockwood, Barbara (Tom) Boggs of Newport, Michelle (Gene) Gennoe of Newport, and Lynn (Dave) Hintz of Monroe; and six beloved grandchildren: Joshua, Jacob and Mikaela Priester; Luke and Jack Masserant; and Ava Murray.
Dave was preceded in death by a brother, Edward Masserant.
Memorial donations are suggested to St. Charles Catholic Church Building Fund or to St. Charles school.
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 7, 2019