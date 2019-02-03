|
David D. Neal, age 68, of Monroe, Michigan passed away on Friday, February 1, 2019 at Fountainview of Monroe in Frenchtown Twp, Michigan.
Born on January 3, 1951, in Monroe, Michigan, he was the son of Hubert and Edna (Mackie) Neal. He married Tammy Wilson in Flat Rock, MI in 1987.
He was employed with Kelsey-Hayes / Hayes Wheels as a Welder for 30 years until retiring in 1997.
Dave was a warm, kind man with a wonderful sense of humor. Dave and Tammy's favorite night of the week was Friday also known as date night. They enjoyed gardening, having family gatherings, and doting over their two daughters. Dave enjoyed spending time with his seven grandchildren, watching cheer leading competitions, baseball games, taking them to the beach and also taking them to the Flat Rock Speedway. Dave took his grandsons each year Michigan International speedway NASCAR track.
He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter Christina Marie Campbell.
He is survived by his wife Tammy Neal of Monroe; daughter Erica Haynes of Carleton; brother Leslie (Patricia) Neal of SC; and 7 grandchildren.
Friends may visit in the Arthur Bobcean Funeral Home, Flat Rock Chapel on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. Rev. Jerry Stewart of Victory Christian Fellowship Church, Carleton, MI. Cremation is to follow.
In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory may be made to the family.
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 3, 2019