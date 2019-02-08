Services Bacarella Funeral Home 1201 S Telegraph Rd Monroe , MI 48161 (734) 241-4600 Visitation 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM Bacarella Funeral Home 1201 S Telegraph Rd Monroe , MI 48161 View Map Celebration of Life 6:00 PM Bacarella Funeral Home 1201 S Telegraph Rd Monroe , MI 48161 View Map Dawn A. Payne

1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Dawn A. Payne, 55 years, of Monroe, passed away at 3:20 a.m. Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital.

Born October 9, 1963, in Elkhart, Indiana, she was the daughter of Lawrence and Karen Yench. Dawn moved to Monroe in 1978 after living in Florida for a short time. She attended Monroe High School. Dawn worked for Rite Aid for more than ten years as a Manager, retiring in 2010. She enjoyed fishing down at "The Point" at Detroit Beach, playing euchre in the community room at her home, shopping and driving around town with her family. Dawn loved watching the Food Network and was an excellent cook. She was known for her gravy and biscuits and was one of three people who were responsible for coordinating potluck dinners at Woodcraft Square. Most of all, Dawn cherished time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.

To cherish her memory, Dawn leaves three children: Chad (Stacy) Payne of Newport, Douglas (Tiffany) Payne of Monroe and Joseph Payne of Newport; paternal grandmother, Shirley Rimel; one sibling, Heather (Brian) Fultz of Monroe; and seven grandchildren: Mackenzie Maurer, Nickolas Payne, CJ Payne, Maci Payne, Emery Payne, Makayla Payne and Marilyn Payne.

She was preceded in death by her father, Lawrence Yench and paternal grandfather, Sharon Rimel.

Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until services celebrating her life at 6 p.m. Monday, February 11, 2019, at Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 South Telegraph Road, Monroe, MI, 48161. Rev. Roy Southerland, Pastor of Monroe Missionary Baptist Church, will officiate. In accordance with Dawn's wishes, cremation will follow.

Memorial contributions in Dawn's memory are suggested to the Monroe County Humane Society.

Online condolences, and special memories, may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com. Published in Monroe News on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries