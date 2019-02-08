|
Dennis "Charlie" P. Fitzpatrick Jr., age, 43, of Carleton, died February 6, 2019.
He was the loving father of Isabelle and Jeremy; cherished son of Debra "Lisa" (James) Boyer; he is also survived by his brother James (Alicia) Boyer and sister Engrid (Glenn) Wicka.
He was preceded in death by his father Dennis Fitzpatrick Sr., grandparents Tom and Jean Simpson, aunts Val, Linda and Jeannie and his nephew Ethan Wicka.
Service is Saturday, 6:00 PM at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation is Saturday, 3:00 ~ 8:00 PM. Entombment in Michigan Memorial Park. www.mimemorial.com.
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 8, 2019