|
|
Dianna Giarmo-Lajiness, age 68, of Jacksboro, TN, formerly of Monroe, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019.
She was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Frances Shellie Giarmo; and sister, Judy McDonald.
Survivors include her husband, Jeffrey Lajiness; daughter, Heather Meyer; four grandsons, Aiden Shankelton, Joey Meyer, Logan and Noah Meyer; and sisters, Marilyn Carmon and Glenn; Marlene and Ronald Bean; and Yvonne and Jeff Kinsey.
Funeral Mass will be 6 p.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in LaFollette, TN, Father Albert officiating
Interment will be 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Cemetery in Monroe, Michigan.
Family will receive friends 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette, Tennessee.
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 1, 2019