Douglas E. "Robby" Robinson, Jr., 75 of Monroe, went home to be with the Lord at 2:05 p.m. Thursday, February 7, 2019 at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital. He had been in poor health for several years.
Born July 23, 1943 in Monroe, he was the son of the late Douglas E. and Jean E. (Rauch) Robinson, Sr. Robby attended Monroe High School, graduating with the class of 1962. He worked for Monroe Public Schools as a Custodian at Raisinville Elementary School for twenty-five years, retiring in July of 2006. Robby was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Moose Lodge #884 and Moose Legion. He enjoyed playing golf at least twice a week and was an avid University of Michigan Football fan.
To cherish his memory, Robby leaves his two cousins, William and Barbara Pierce of Monroe. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Marcia Robinson Scroby.
In accordance with his wishes, no services will be held and interment has taken place at Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle.
Online condolences, and special memories, may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 12, 2019
