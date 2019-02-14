|
|
Douglas "Doug" Walter Duvall was born December 12, 1942, in Monroe, Michigan. He was one of two children born from the marriage of the late Walter Duvall and the late Alta (Laprad) Duvall. Douglas received his education by attending Monroe High School and graduated with the Class of 1961. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1964 and served his country until his honorable discharge in 1966.
Following his discharge, Douglas took employment with the Chrysler Corporation. He would marry the former Diana Cevora on May 24, 1969 at St. Irene Catholic Church in Dundee, Michigan. From this union the couple would be blessed with the birth of a daughter: Deana. During his thirty-one year career at Chrylser, Douglas would rise to the position of Inspector before retiring in 1997.
Doug enjoyed time spent outdoors fishing, whether it be on Lake Erie with his friend Bill or surf fishing in Florida with family where he had spent the past twenty years as a snow bird. He relished the Florida sunshine over the cold Michigan winters. Doug looked forward to going to the casino with his buddy Sandy to test their luck on winning big. An avid NASCAR fan, he especially enjoyed cheering on his favorite driver: Jimmie Johnson. Above all else, Doug was loving husband and father. He enjoyed charter bus trips to anywhere, since he didn't have to drive, with his bride.
Douglas W. Duvall, age 76, of Monroe passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at his home under the care of Great Lakes Caring Hospice.
In addition to his parents his passing was preceded by a brother: Darrell. Along his journey, Doug, made many lasting friendships and his passing will certainly leave a void with all those who knew him.
To cherish his memory, he leaves his beloved wife of forty-nine years: Diana of Monroe; his daughter: Deana Duvall of California; and many extended family members and friends.
Friends may gather on Friday, February 15, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street (734) 384-5185. A Celebration of His Life will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2019, also at Merkle's with Father John Hedges of St. Stephen Catholic Church in New Boston officiating. Procession will follow to St. Joseph Cemetery in Monroe for burial.
Online guests may visit www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 14, 2019