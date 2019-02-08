|
Edwin Albert Baranowski was born on June 29, 1935, in Dundee. He was born from the union of the late Joseph and Balhina (Bjynck) Baranowski and graduated from Dundee High School in 1953.
Edwin married the love of his life, Donna Brewer, on July 30, 1955, at St. Michael of the Archangel in Monroe. He was a hard worker and supported his family holding several positions at one time. He is most known for his employment at General Motors Powertrain Toledo Transmission Operations for thiry-one years, retiring in 1987, serving as the Dundee Township Building Inspector for forty-two years and many years as the Village of Dundee Building Inspector. Edwin was also a longtime member of the Dundee Rec Commission and honorably served our country in the United States Marine Corps Reserves for eight years.
Edwin appreciated nature and enjoyed spending time at his Northern Michigan home in Indian River, traveling with Donna and making donations at any casino that would let him in the door. Edwin cherished time spent with family; his grand and great-grandchildren were the light of his life.
Our family has been blessed to have Edwin in our lives for 83 years and with the help of family and friends we have been overwhelmed with stories of how he has touched the lives of the Dundee Community his whole life.
Edwin's last two years were spent at Fountainview of Monroe and we will be eternally grateful for the outstanding care he received from them and Great Lakes Hospice Care.
Edwin Albert Baranowski, age 83, a lifelong resident of Dundee passed away at 1:40 a.m. on February 6, 2019, at Fountainview of Monroe. Preceded by parents; brothers: Theodore and Edward Baranowski, and sister: Janina Larrow.
To cherish his memory Edwin leaves his wife of sixty-three years: Donna; children: Keith (Cheryl), Lora (Tom) O'Branovic, Susan (Bob) Diroff, Diane (John) Yost, Ann (Larry Jr. ) Brossia, Joey (Casey), Jim (Jean), Jason (Charlotte) Buckingham; brother: Edmund (Frances); sister: Bernice Baranowski; sixteen grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations suggested to Dundee Rec Commission.
He will lie in state from 9:30am until the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. on Friday February 22, 2019, at St. Gabriel Parish (formerly St. Irene Catholic Church); 576 East Main Street, Dundee, Michigan 48131. Merkle Funeral Service, Dundee (formerly Cover Funeral Home); 297 Tecumseh Street (734) 529-3156 has been entrusted with his arrangements.
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 8, 2019