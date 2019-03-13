|
Elizabeth Carolyn Fram was born in Everett, Massachusetts on May 4, 1928. She was the daughter of the late Thomas R. and Clarice (Hannington) Fram. She was a 1945 graduate of Milby High School in Houston, Texas.
Betty married Cecil Lee Brooks in Houston, Texas on November 11, 1948, and were blessed with a son, Larry. Betty cared for the needs of her family as well as those in her community. She volunteered as a Cub Scout Den Mother, at Memorial Southeast Hospital, and at Park Place United Methodist Church. She eventually would be hired as the church secretary, a position she held for more than twenty years retiring in 1994.
Betty was a skilled sailer enjoying this pastime with Cecil and Larry, but had earned numerous trophies on her own in the ladies class. She loved making crafts, knitting, and crocheting, was a wonderful, gifted seamstress. She enjoyed crocheting and knitting as well. Betty loved to further her knowledge by reading, and her interests were quite varied. She was passionate about collecting dolls, thimbles, spoons, china cups, saucers, and even music boxes.
In 2004, Betty and Cecil moved from Texas to Dundee to be near their son. The couple attended worship at the Petersburg United Methodist Church, and they became very active at the Dundee Area Senior Citizens Center.
Betty Brooks, age 90, of Sylvania formerly of Dundee passed away at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Kingston Assisted Living in Sylvania, Ohio.
In addition to her parents her passing was preceded by her beloved husband, Cecil on October 12, 2018, and her siblings, Lloyd A. Fram, Frederick R. "Bill" Fram, William H. "Billy" Fram, Lionel E. "Tim" Fram.
To cherish her memory Betty leaves her son, Larry (Nancy) Brooks of Petersburg; grandson, Matthew (Amy) Brooks of Temperance; three great grandchildren, Joshua, Joel, and Ella; three nieces, Sheryl (Shawn) Smith, Karen Snow, and Laura (Tom) Mizerik; and nephew, Ernie Fram all of Texas.
Friends may gather from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Merkle Funeral Service, Dundee (formerly Cover Funeral Home); 297 Tecumseh Street (734) 529-3156. A Celebration of Her Life will take place at 12:00 p.m. co-officiated by her son, Reverend Larry T. Brooks, and Pastor Jeff Rouff of the Dundee Assembly of God. Private burial will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly.
Memorials for those who desire are suggested to Dundee Area Senior Citizens Center, Inc. Online guests may visit www.coverfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 13, 2019