|
|
Ervin Wesley Spolarich, 74, of Carleton, MI went home to be with the lord on February 1, 2019, after a long battle with blood leukemia.
Friends and family may visit from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday February 8, 2019. A funeral service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Tim Curry officiating. Interment will be at Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery.
Born February 19, 1944, in Monroe to the late Henry and Lucille Spolarich. He was part of the Monroe High School class of 1962. Following high school, Ervin honorably served his country as a military policeman and in the Coast Guard as a nuclear engineer until 1967. Ervin enjoyed the art of learning and earned various certificates and college degrees through the years. Notably, Ervin obtained his ordination credentials to become an ordained minister for the elderly. After his schooling, Ervin dedicated his skills to Ford Motor Co. as a master tool and dime maker for 34 years.
Ervin met the love of his life, Julia Szczesniakiewicz, in 1984. Shortly after meeting, Ervin and Julia got married on February 18, 1984, in Luna Pier, MI. They were forever in love and often joked together about being on a 35 year honeymoon being a direct result of a wonderful marriage.
Ervin was a hard working individual that could build anything. He was a man of faith where he attended Redeemer Fellowship Church of Monroe and a servant to the Monroe community where he was a volunteer fire fighter for 13 years. He was a devoted husband and enjoyed spending time with his family. Through the years in his spare time, Ervin enjoyed fishing, writing, flying his model airplanes, and reading his bible.
Surviving are his wife, Julia Spolarich of Carleton, MI; three sons: Brian Spolarich of California, Raymond Szczesniakiewicz of Monroe and Joshua Chapman-Miller, of Monroe; two step-daughters: Catherine Jewell and Colleen King, of Monroe; and one brother, Lavern (Brenda) Spolarich of Saginaw, MI.
In lieu of flowers, the family of Ervin has kindly asked to consider donations be made to the family.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 6, 2019