Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arthur Bobcean Funeral Home Inc
26307 E Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
(734) 782-2755
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
925 North F Street
Lompoc, CA
View Map

Evelyn DeBacker


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Evelyn DeBacker Obituary
Evelyn DeBacker was born in Monroe, Michigan November 4, 1925 to Ellen Mae and George Bunte. She married Maurice DeBacker February 3, 1944, in Brownwood, Texas.
Evelyn graduated as valedictorian of her class from Flat Rock High School, Flat Rock, Michigan, June 1943. After high school she completed secretarial school in Ann Arbor, Michigan and worked at Bunte's Department Store, Flat Rock, owned and operated by her parents.
She was a teller at State Savings Bank, Flat Rock for many years. In 1965, Evelyn was hired as secretary in the Guidance Counseling Office at Flat Rock High School. She worked there until her retirement in 1984. In 1991, Evelyn and Maurice moved to Lompoc, California where they made their permanent home.
Evelyn was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Flat Rock for 81 years. She was active there until moving to California. Once settled in Lompoc, she attended the Lompoc Methodist Church until her death. She joined the Lompoc TOPS organization where she held several offices. Evelyn loved being with family and friends, sewing, knitting, baking, doing picture puzzles, and charity work.
Surviving are her daughter Roberta Williams of Brownstown Twp, Michigan, son Michael (Carol) DeBacker of Lompoc, California, six grandchildren, Ted (Jill) Reeves of Hamilton, Michigan, Melanie (Jason) Hamilton of Kingsley, Michigan, Shannon (Shantia) Magui of Hillsboro, Oregon, Julie DeBacker, Kevin DeBacker, and Tiffany DeBacker all of Los Angeles, California, 13 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband Maurice (2009) and son George DeBacker (2010).
A Memorial Service will be held at the First United Methodist Church, Lompoc, California on March 30, 2019, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 925 N F Street, Lompoc, CA, 93496 or the First United Methodist Church, 28400 Evergreen, Flat Rock, MI, 48134.
A Committal Service will held on August 17, 2019, at Huron Valley Cemetery, Flat Rock, Michigan.
Arrangements by Arthur Bobcean Funeral Home, Inc., 26307 E. Huron River Dr., Flat Rock.
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now