|
|
Evelyn DeBacker was born in Monroe, Michigan November 4, 1925 to Ellen Mae and George Bunte. She married Maurice DeBacker February 3, 1944, in Brownwood, Texas.
Evelyn graduated as valedictorian of her class from Flat Rock High School, Flat Rock, Michigan, June 1943. After high school she completed secretarial school in Ann Arbor, Michigan and worked at Bunte's Department Store, Flat Rock, owned and operated by her parents.
She was a teller at State Savings Bank, Flat Rock for many years. In 1965, Evelyn was hired as secretary in the Guidance Counseling Office at Flat Rock High School. She worked there until her retirement in 1984. In 1991, Evelyn and Maurice moved to Lompoc, California where they made their permanent home.
Evelyn was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Flat Rock for 81 years. She was active there until moving to California. Once settled in Lompoc, she attended the Lompoc Methodist Church until her death. She joined the Lompoc TOPS organization where she held several offices. Evelyn loved being with family and friends, sewing, knitting, baking, doing picture puzzles, and charity work.
Surviving are her daughter Roberta Williams of Brownstown Twp, Michigan, son Michael (Carol) DeBacker of Lompoc, California, six grandchildren, Ted (Jill) Reeves of Hamilton, Michigan, Melanie (Jason) Hamilton of Kingsley, Michigan, Shannon (Shantia) Magui of Hillsboro, Oregon, Julie DeBacker, Kevin DeBacker, and Tiffany DeBacker all of Los Angeles, California, 13 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband Maurice (2009) and son George DeBacker (2010).
A Memorial Service will be held at the First United Methodist Church, Lompoc, California on March 30, 2019, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 925 N F Street, Lompoc, CA, 93496 or the First United Methodist Church, 28400 Evergreen, Flat Rock, MI, 48134.
A Committal Service will held on August 17, 2019, at Huron Valley Cemetery, Flat Rock, Michigan.
Arrangements by Arthur Bobcean Funeral Home, Inc., 26307 E. Huron River Dr., Flat Rock.
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 17, 2019